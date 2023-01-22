Look: Top Swimsuit Photos Of Former NFL Sideline Reporter

Getty Images.

Happy NFL Divisional Round Sunday, everyone.

Over the years, the NFL world has had some notable sideline reporters. But did you know that Marisa Miller was one of them?

Yes, the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model was once a sideline reporter for Fox Sports. She went viral back in the day for her sideline interview with Aaron Rodgers.

Miller, of course, is much more known for her days with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Miller's top photos have trended nationally on social media over the years.

Miller even took part in the iconic 'Body Paint' photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Perhaps we'll see Miller joining the ranks of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue family again soon.

The 2023 issue will be out later this year.