Look: Trace McSorley Reacts To Getting His First NFL Start

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Trace McSorley #19 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to throw the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will dig down their depth chart to start Trace McSorley this weekend.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday that Colt McCoy will miss Sunday's night game with a concussion. McSorley will make his first career NFL start against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although it's a first-time experience, McSorley said he'll benefit from four years in the league.

"Having a few years under my belt, knowing how the NFL operates, how a week of practice goes, it'll be my first start but being in my fourth year … helps me a little bit," McSorley said, per AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.

McSorley hasn't seen the field much since the Baltimore Ravens made him the No. 197 pick in 2018. The former Penn State star has 256 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions over his career. He threw two picks when replacing McCoy last Sunday.

However, Kingsbury said the 27-year-old has "got a lot of moxie," and wide receiver A.J. Green figured the quarterback has "nothing to lose" entering an unexpected opportunity.

McSorley is trying to savor the situation without losing sight of his chance.

"I want to let myself feel that excitement, feel that a little bit and enjoy the moment," McSorley said. "But I want to be focused."

McSorley will look to conclude Christmas by complicating Tampa Bay's path to the NFC South title. He'll start for the Cardinals at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.