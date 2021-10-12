Look: Trailer Released For Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Show

The first trailer for Netflix’s Colin in Black and White, a show about Colin Kaepernick’s childhood upbringing, has been released.

Colin in Black and White will be a six-episode series released by Netflix. The show, created by Kaepernick himself and Ava DuVernay, will center on Kaepernick’s childhood and how it shaped his current beliefs.

There’s no doubt Kaepernick’s protesting of social injustices, demonstrated by his kneeling during the playing of the national anthem during NFL games, will be in the spotlight.

Take a look at Netflix’s first trailer for the upcoming six-episode series.

Colin Kaepernick has one goal for the Netflix show: to help kids learn how to combat racism.

“I want Black and Brown kids and their communities to find guidance in how we can combat racism and oppressive systems,” Kaepernick said, via Complex.com. “I hope someone can see that they too can come out on the other side and be able to say, ‘I faced those struggles. I’ve worked through them, and I was able to be successful and come out the other end, keeping my dignity and my identity intact.’”

Ava DuVernay added some interesting insight into her desire to be apart of the production.

“What interested me was the idea that, through his story, I could shed light on a core belief that I hold: that we can all be the hero, the lead character, of our own lives,” DuVernay said. “Bottom line, I was interested in the process of becoming the star of your own life.”

Colin in Black and White will premier on Netflix on Oct. 29.