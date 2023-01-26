Look: Travis Kelce Has Brutally Honest Message For Bengals

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

For the second straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Having won their last three meetings, the Bengals are conveying confidence ahead of Sunday's rematch. As they closed out last weekend's game over the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Mike Hilton said they'll see the Chiefs at "Burrowhead."

Travis Kelce addressed the moniker for Arrowhead Stadium on the New Heights podcast (h/t BBQ Dom) when his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, asked if the notoriously loud venue broke its volume record last Saturday.

"Maybe we're going to have to break it this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it 'Burrowhead,'" Travis said.

"Woah, the disrespect to Arrowhead continues," Jason replied.

"They're throwing a lot of bulletin-board material out there," Travis added.

The tight end guided Kansas City to a 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars by catching 14 of 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He produced 95 yards and a touchdown in last year's playoff meeting against Cincinnati, but the Bengals limited him to 56 yards in Week 13's 27-24 win.

Trevor Lawrence also gave Kansas City fans ammunition when saying he doesn't think Arrowhead would get much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during Jacksonville's comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The home crowd may again have more motivation to break a decibel record when the Chiefs seek revenge and a Super Bowl spot this Sunday.