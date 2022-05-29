Look: Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Shoots Down Wild Rumor

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole have reportedly split after five years.

The rumored reason for the breakup is that Kelce is "cheap" and continuously made Nicole pay for half of everything while only giving her $100 during the entire time they were together.

But this isn't true, Nicole says. She commented on a post from Barstool Sports, which had aggregated the original report about the cause of the split, adamantly denying that it was accurate.

"Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false," Nicole wrote.

If we're being honest, we have no way of proving or disproving the rumors here, but it does seem far-fetched that Kelce would have kept doing this after they spent five years together.

Whatever happened, we wish them both the best.