Look: Travis Kelce's New Facial Hair Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce brought back his short-lived mustache.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is sporting a different style during training camp. Their Twitter page showed off his short buzz cut and throwback mustache.

Kelce responded to photos of his updated look.

Growing a mustache is seemingly becoming a summer tradition for Kelce, who briefly rocked a similar look last training camp. In addition to shaving the beard, he later arrived completely clean-shaven without the mustache.

Let's see how long the mustache sticks around this time.

Kansas City fans won't care how Kelce looks as long as he keeps contributing at an elite level. He earned his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl nod last season by accruing 92 receptions for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns. He also found the end zone in all three playoff games, including an overtime score to secure a wild comeback win over the Buffalo Bills.

Kelce will become an even larger point of emphasis for opposing defenses after Kansas City traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Perhaps the star tight end is hoping nobody will recognize him on the field without his beard.