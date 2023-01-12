Look: Trevon Diggs Has Message For Dak Prescott's Critics

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dak Prescott must end one of the worst funks of his career to take the Dallas Cowboys deep into the playoffs.

Despite a thumb injury limiting him to 12 games, Prescott tied Davis Mills with an NFL-high 15 interceptions. He threw 11 in the final seven games and only completed 14 of 37 passes in last Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Speaking for The 33rd Team, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs expressed confidence in Prescott turning the corner and silencing his skeptics.

"I know what Dak's going to do," Diggs said. "I know he's a winner. ...I know he's going to come back with a stronger game, so I'm never sweating. I'm never tripping. I know Dak is going to lead us to where we need to go."

Some critics would like to see the Cowboys win a meaningful game before calling Prescott a winner.

Football is a team sport, so a quarterback shouldn't assume all the credit or blame. Yet the Cowboys only have one playoff victory since his arrival in 2016.

An unflattering narrative about the most discussed team's signal-caller will likely intensify if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat them Monday night. On the other hand, Prescott can quickly halt concerns about his recent turnover woes with a strong showing.

The first-round NFC playoff clash starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.