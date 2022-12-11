Look: Trevon Diggs Reveals What He's Been Fined For

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two players on rival teams found common ground against the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay tweeted Saturday night that the league is "not playing with these fines." Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs proved his peer's point by detailing two fines he's received for uniform infractions.

"I got fined 5k for having my shirt out," Diggs wrote. "Got fined 15k for socks.. socks bro."

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon replied that he's gotten penalized for socks three straight weeks.

Getting fined for not tucking in a shirt or not wearing the proper socks feels like the NFL equivalent of getting busted for driving one or two miles over the speed limit.

Yes, a rule's a rule, and NFL players have far higher salaries than the average person who'd be devastated to lose $20,000. But they're still costly penalties for such tiny infractions.

Last year, the NFL fined CeeDee Lamb $15,450 for having his jersey untucked a second time. Perhaps Diggs will learn from his Cowboys teammate and avoid a repeat offense.