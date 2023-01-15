Look: Trevor Lawrence's Postgame Message Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback Saturday night.

Jacksonville went into halftime down 27-0 after Lawrence ceded four interceptions in his playoff debut. However, the second-year quarterback threw four touchdowns in a remarkable second-half rally.

The Jaguars won 31-30, pulling off the third-biggest comeback in postseason history.

After the game, Lawrence acknowledged the dreadful start with a meme of a popular high school football player's interview.

"They had us in the first half, not gonna lie."

Those who logged onto Twitter the following morning probably saw posts declaring a Chargers victory atop their feed. Lawrence and Co. then completely transformed the game over the final 30 minutes.

"You couldn't write a better script to win a game like that tonight, so it makes it more special, but don't want to do that again," Lawrence said after the game, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. "Got to take care of the ball. That's where it starts."

Afterward, the 23-year-old celebrated by going to Waffle House.

He wasn't the only one feeling feisty on social media. The Jaguars' Twitter page mocked the Chargers by referencing a post from earlier this week about tracking receipts from skeptics.

Lawrence will look to extend Jacksonville's second playoff appearance of the past 15 years next week.