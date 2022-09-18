Look: Troubling Quote From Patriots Wide Receiver Going Viral

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have drawn plenty of concern about their offense following an underwhelming start to the season.

Outside observers reportedly aren't the only ones who have their doubts.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network's Mike Giardi relayed an eye-raising quote from New England wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

"I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack," Meyers said.

He's not alone. After losing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Patriots never formally named a successor. However, former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia seems to be leading the way.

New England registered 271 total yards and coughed up three turnovers in Week 1's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Meyers' modest four catches and 55 receiving yards led the team. Kendrick Bourne was second with 41 yards, all of which he compiled on one catch in just two snaps.

Per Giardi, quarterback Mac Jones said that he feels "pretty good" about the offense. Running back Damien Harris said they're "not where we're going to be yet," but he thinks they'll improve.

The unit faces a major test in the Steelers, who forced five turnovers and seven sacks in last Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC showdown starts at 1 p.m. ET.