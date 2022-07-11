Look: Troubling Video Of Herschel Walker Is Going Viral

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Another embarrassing video of Herschel Walker is going viral on social media.

The legendary Georgia Bulldogs and NFL running back is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.

Walker, a Republican candidate, appears to have a serious amount of support.

However, he's made some questionable remarks during his campaigning...

"Since we don't control the air our good air decided to float over to China's bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up."

That's one way to put it...

It will be interesting to see if Walker continues to get serious support...