Look: Troy Aikman Reacts To Tom Brady Retirement News

Earlier Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

Just a few days ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the news of Brady’s impending decision. While there was some skepticism from Brady’s team that he would be retiring, he made it official on Tuesday.

Of course, when arguably the greatest player of all time decides to call it quits, there is plenty of reaction to that decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and plenty of others have weighed in on Brady’s decision.

On Tuesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Troy Aikman chimed in as well.

“Congratulation @tombrady on a career we will never see the likes of again,” Aikman said. “No one has done more for our game or represented the game and themselves better than you. Enjoy your beautiful family and much deserved ‘retirement.'”

It’s possible Aikman thinks Brady might be returning to the league at some point, as he used quotes over “retirement.” Is he leaving the door open for a potential return from the NFL’s best quarterback of all time?

After 22 years in the league, Brady could use some time away from the field.