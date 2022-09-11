Look: Tua Tagovailoa's First Pass Of Season Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa is under considerable pressure to perform this season.

The Miami Dolphins bolstered their offense to give the third-year quarterback all of the supporting pieces necessary to flourish. They'll hope his first pass attempt isn't a harbinger of things to come.

After bobbling a high snap, Tagovailoa recovered in time to plant and feet and target Tyreek Hill. However, the throw bounced about 10 yards short of his new star receiver, who appeared to be wide open.

It's only one pass, but it's not what Dolphins fans wanted to see out of the gate.

Skeptics have doubted whether the former Alabama standout has the arm strength to consistently find Hill downfield. Tua averaged just 6.6 yards per pass attempt through his first two seasons.

One also must wonder if Hill is already questioning his controversial claim that his new quarterback is more accurate than his old star teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

The Dolphins ended the 11-play opening drive with a field goal and remain up 3-0 to end the first quarter.