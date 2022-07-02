Look: U.S. Open Twitter Account Savagely Trolls Seahawks Fan

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

It's a bad day - year, really - to be a fan of the Seattle Seahawks.

This Saturday afternoon, the SportsCenter Twitter account posted a clip of Nick Kyrgios' slick under-the-leg serve to win a point at Wimbledon.

A Seahawks fan replied to the tweet, saying: "Not a sport."

The U.S. Open Tennis savagely trolled this Seahawks fan with a pretty incredible reply.

"not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," said the U.S. Open Tennis Twitter account.

Poor Drew Lock, out here catching strays from the U.S. Open Tennis Twitter account. It's not wrong, though.

Even the tennis world knows the Seahawks are down bad with Lock under center. Head coach Pete Carroll doesn't see it that way, though.

In fact, Carroll thinks Lock would have been the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if this was his draft year.

“I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway,” Carroll said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that.”

Okay then.

Good luck, Seattle.