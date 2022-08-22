Look: USA TODAY Names The Worst Stadium In The NFL

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: An aerial view of FedEx Field taken during NFL week one between the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. Redskins defeated the Buccaneers 16-10. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Plenty of Washington Commanders fans await their return to FedEx Field for Week 1 of the NFL season.

By one site's estimation, they will travel to the NFL's worst current stadium when watching them commence the 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

USA Today's For The Win ranked all 30 venues -- the Giants and Jets share MetLife Stadium while the Rams and Chargers are SoFi Stadium cohabitants -- earlier this month. FedEx Field received the dubious designation of residing last.

Along with questionable facilities, Caroline Darney identified inconvenient transportation and high prices in a scathing review of the premises.

"Look, there’s no way around this. FedEx Field is awful. It’s literally falling apart. Remember when a railing gave way back in January and sent a handful of Philly fans tumbling at the feet of Jalen Hurts? Or when that pipe burst in the fall of 2021 and sent questionable water all over fans? Yeah. Not only will the stadium actively work against you, you need to drive or train an annoying distance and either walk a further annoying distance or sit in hours of traffic to experience a team that hasn’t made it out of the Wild Card round since 2005. At least tickets are $70 each!"

Making matters worse, FOX 5 DC noted that the stadium is also charging $14 for regular draft beer.

When opened in 2004, FedEx Field had the highest seating capacity of any NFL stadium. That's great for ticket revenue, but they appeared to have overlooked other details that could have helped create a better fan experience.

It doesn't help that Washington has never won a playoff game there.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's Lambeau Field earned the No. 1 spot ahead of the much newer SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium.

The Washington organization already has enough problems to turn off fans, but a poor team playing inside a subpar stadium isn't an ideal combination.