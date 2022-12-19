Look: Video Has Surfaced Of The Willie McGinest Incident

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Formal NFL player Willie McGinest speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest was booked into jail in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

McGinest, 51, turned himself into authorities in connection with an alleged assault at a Los Angeles nightclub earlier this month. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and released after paying $30,000 bail.

Thanks to TMZ, we now have video of the incident which led to McGinest's arrest. It occurred on Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood nightclub.

In the clip, a man alleged to be McGinest can be seen striking another patron before other men intervene and deliver more blows.

McGinest, who is currently an analyst for NFL Network, is reportedly due in court on Wednesday.

The Long Beach, Calif. native spent 15 years as a linebacker at the pro level, playing for the New England Patriots (1994-2005) and Cleveland Browns (2006-08).

McGinest made two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowl rings during his career.