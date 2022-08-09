Look: Video Of College Football Player Singing Opera Goes Viral

Duke's Chance Lytle is skilled beyond the gridiron.

The 6'7", 329-pound offensive lineman transferred to the Blue Devils after playing 30 games for Colorado in four years. Along with his blocking experience, Lytle brings a stunning voice to the table.

A video has gone viral of Kytle singing opera for his captivated teammates.

Responding to Sports Illustrated coverage of his performance, Lytle joked that he'll now have to keep going.

"I’m so grateful for all the support from everyone," Lytle wrote. "Guess I can never stop singing now."

Lytle is also impressive in the classroom. After graduating from Colorado last year with a dual degree in music and voice performance and psychology, he's seeking a master's in management studies at Duke's business school.

The guard has remarkable pipes, and his unordinary talents have seemingly won over his new teammates at Duke.