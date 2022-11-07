Look: Video Of Derrick Henry In Locker Room After Loss Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening.

Following the game, a classy Derrick Henry dapped up each of his team's defenders for their performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Henry believed that his team's offense let the defense down on Sunday night, apparently.

"Derrick Henry shook every defensive player’s hand thanking them for their effort after the game," Turron Davenport tweeted on Monday.

It's a very classy move by Henry.

Henry and the Titans gave the Chiefs a very tough test on Sunday night, but ultimately, they came up a little bit short.

Perhaps we'll see the Chiefs and the Titans facing off in the playoffs later this season.

Tennessee has always managed to give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense some trouble over the years.