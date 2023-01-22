Look: Video Of Eagles Player's Daughter Going Viral Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Most kids didn't need to stay up past their bedtimes to know how Saturday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants would end.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They entered halftime up 28-0 before cruising to a 38-7 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Following the blowout win, Eagles center Jason Kelce probably went to sleep in a good mood. As he posted on Instagram, his Sunday morning started by hearing his young daughter declaring, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!"

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," Kelce wrote. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."

The Eagles didn't need to fly to victory. Instead, they dominated the Giants on the ground with 268 rushing yards. New York finished the game with 227 total yards.

Following the lopsided victory, the Eagles await the winner of Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. They'll host the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

Wyatt could be up to sing their fight song during the game, which will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.