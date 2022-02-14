Look: Video Of Joe Burrow Leaving Super Bowl Going Viral

A postgame video of Joe Burrow leaving SoFi Stadium following Super Bowl 56 has gone viral on social media.

Burrow and the Bengals fell to Matthew Stafford and the Rams, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The second-year quarterback showed up to the big game in style. Burrow’s pregame outfit went viral on social media, with many comparing the look to those worn by Cam Newton.

Unfortunately, Burrow did not have a backup outfit in case of a loss.

Video of Burrow leaving the stadium on Sunday night in his bold suit following the Super Bowl loss is going viral on social media.

Joey B headed out of the stadium. Can't help but feel the heartbreak 💔 pic.twitter.com/DIN2hNgg7U — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 14, 2022

Hey, you have to respect the confidence to not have a backup outfit in case of a loss.

Burrow and the Bengals are a young team and they’ll hope to get back to another Super Bowl in the near future.