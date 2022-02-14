The Spun

Look: Video Of Joe Burrow Leaving Super Bowl Going Viral

Joe Burrow before Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A postgame video of Joe Burrow leaving SoFi Stadium following Super Bowl 56 has gone viral on social media.

Burrow and the Bengals fell to Matthew Stafford and the Rams, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The second-year quarterback showed up to the big game in style. Burrow’s pregame outfit went viral on social media, with many comparing the look to those worn by Cam Newton.

Unfortunately, Burrow did not have a backup outfit in case of a loss.

Video of Burrow leaving the stadium on Sunday night in his bold suit following the Super Bowl loss is going viral on social media.

Hey, you have to respect the confidence to not have a backup outfit in case of a loss.

Burrow and the Bengals are a young team and they’ll hope to get back to another Super Bowl in the near future.

