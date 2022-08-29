Look: Video Of NFL Kicker's Mom Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Watching your son play in the National Football League has to be extremely nerve-wracking.

This is certainly the case for the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell.

Sunday night, a video of Boswell's mom, Dawn, watching him kick went viral on social media.

"This is how my mom watches chris kick she’s always too nervous and never watches him lol," Stephen Boswell wrote.

That's pretty adorable.

But if she's like that during a preseason game, what's she like during the regular season?

Or the playoffs???