Look: Video Of NFL Kicker's Mom Is Going Viral
Watching your son play in the National Football League has to be extremely nerve-wracking.
This is certainly the case for the mother of Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell.
Sunday night, a video of Boswell's mom, Dawn, watching him kick went viral on social media.
"This is how my mom watches chris kick she’s always too nervous and never watches him lol," Stephen Boswell wrote.
That's pretty adorable.
But if she's like that during a preseason game, what's she like during the regular season?
Or the playoffs???