Look: Video Shows How Ravens Mascot Was Injured

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 17: The Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe is introduced prior to the start of the Ravens game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on August 17, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

An unusual injury occurred during halftime of Saturday's preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.

Poe, Baltimore's mascot, got carted off the field after getting tackled by a youth football player.

WUSA 9's Sharla McBride showed when the injury happened.

As noted by ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Poe's injury nearly delayed the start of the second half. Poe stayed on the field for a few minutes as onlookers tried to process if the person in the costume actually got hurt or was doing a bit.

Even a day later, that part remains unclear. But a replacement Poe later emerged from the tunnel without a walking boot, and the Ravens extended their unprecedented exhibition winning streak to 23.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh jokingly told reporters that Poe will get an MRI to determine the severity of an apparent knee injury.

The Ravens may not want to tempt the football gods by even jesting about injuries. Their team was hit hard by injuries last season, leading to an 8-9 record after closing the year on a six-game losing streak.