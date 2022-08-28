Look: Video Shows How T.J. Watt Was Injured Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury during Sunday's preseason finale.

Watt, one of the league's top defensive players, has been ruled out of the remainder of the contest with a knee injury. It's just the preseason, so perhaps the Steelers are just being extra cautious, but Watt appears to be banged up.

Steelers fans are understandably concerned by the news.

It's unclear what kind of injury Watt suffered, though replay from the game shows the pass rusher getting hit low.

"This is the play Watt appeared to get banged up, though he stayed in the game for a few more plays before eventually going into the locker room," Ari Meirov reports.

Watt stayed in the game for a couple of more plays following this hit, which is a good sign.

However, it's understandable for Steelers fans to be nervous right now.

Watt is one of two key Steelers players currently ruled out of Sunday's game with an injury. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also out.

Watt has been an absolute force off the edge for Pittsburgh for several seasons now.

Hopefully everything is OK with Watt and the Steelers are just being extra cautious.