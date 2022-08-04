Look: Von Miller's Story About Bills Fans Is Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Von Miller has quickly taken a liking to Buffalo Bills fans.

Courtesy of the team's Twitter page, the free-agent acquisition showed Bills Mafia love at training camp by discussing an odd gift many have sent him.

"Football fans are great, but Bills Mafia is different," Miller said. "I made one comment last week about the toilet paper at training camp, and they haven’t stopped mailing me different kinds of toilet paper and plant-based wipes."

Bills fans truly have Miller's back.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, the three-time All-Pro will look to wipe out opposing quarterbacks in Orchard Park this season. He joins a Bills squad widely considered a top title contender.

Miller should have plenty of money to buy top-shelf toilet paper after signing a six-year deal worth up to $120 million with $51.4 million guaranteed. But it's the thought that counts.

Let's see if Miller starts dropping hints about more expensive products throughout training camp.