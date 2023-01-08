Look: Watt Brothers' Pregame Outfit Going Viral On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90, Derek Watt #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans talk after Pittsburgh's 28-21 win at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt will play the final game of his storied NFL career Sunday.

As the star defensive lineman prepares his swan song at San Francisco, his brothers paid homage to him in Pittsburgh.

Steelers lineman T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt each wore their big brother's jersey ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"Man oh man, I wasn't ready for this this morning," J.J. wrote on Twitter. "Genuinely could not ask for two better brothers. This means the world to me."

J.J. Watt announced after Week 16 that he just played the final home game of his 12-year career. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has made an airtight Hall of Fame case with 112.5 sacks, 315 quarterback hits, and 27 forced fumbles in 150 games.

The 33-year-old turned back the clock this season to register 10.5 sacks, his most since 2018. Although the Arizona Cardinals have lost six straight, he'll look to finish strong when facing the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Before J.J. takes the field one last time, T.J. and Derek will look to keep Pittsburgh's playoff hopes alive with a win and outside help.