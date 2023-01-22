Look: Weather Could Be A Factor In 49ers vs. Cowboys Today

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Snow won't be a problem when the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys.

While Sunday night's NFC playoff showdown won't replicate Buffalo's winter conditions, the weather could play a different factor at Santa Clara.

The Athletic's David Lombardi posted a video of gusting winds blowing the flags atop Levi's Stadium.

A wind advisory is in effect through Monday morning. The forecast warns of winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Such heavy winds could affect each team's passing game. It will also make even attempted kick even more of an adventure.

Cowboys fans were already going to hold their breath on every kick after Brett Maher missed four extra points in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll now have to rebound on the road in unfavorable conditions.

According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, Jerry Jones went on the field to talk to Maher after missing two kicks during pre-game warmups.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy must monitor the wind direction before deciding whether to send out Maher for the types of tries he routinely made throughout the regular season.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:3 p.m. local time) on FOX.