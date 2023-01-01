Look: Wife Of Raiders Quarterback Jarrett Stidham Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 01: Jarrett Stidham #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jarrett Stidham is making his Las Vegas Raiders starting debut on Sunday. The Raiders shocked most of the NFL world when they benched Derek Carr in favor of the former Auburn Tigers quarterback this week.

Many friends and family members are at this afternoon's game, supporting Stidham as he makes his first start.

The cameras made sure to pan to Stidham's wife, Kennedy, who instantly went viral on social media.

Jarrett and Kennedy met when they were students together at Baylor. They dated for several years before getting married in 2019.

They celebrated three years of marriage together earlier in 2022.

"Team Stidham. Three years ago we made this team official. It was the best day of our lives until we added a team member this year and somehow my love grew for you even more after seeing you become a mother. I love you Kennedy Faith. Happy anniversary babe," Jarrett wrote.

They have one child together, a daughter named Lennon.

Jarrett shared a heartfelt message for his wife on Instagram earlier this season.

"Happy 26th birthday to the best wife and momma there is! Lennon and I are so thankful for you and all you do for this family. I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to see what this next year holds for you🖤🎉

P.S.- Lennon said she wants a baby brother or sister 😂🤷🏻‍♂️," he wrote.

Jarrett and Kennedy have had a lot to be thankful for this year, but a win in his first start with the Raiders would be something really special.

The Raiders and the 49ers are currently playing on FOX.