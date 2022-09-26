Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of Sun Life Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills on September 27, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.

A shirtless man then repeatedly kicks the fan in the Allen jersey while he's on the ground.

Meanwhile, another scrum occurs to the right of the black vehicle in the video. It appears that another Dolphins fan throws down a Bills fan.

TMZ contacted police but has not received any response regarding the incident. The video evidence could lead to trouble for some of the brawl's instigators.

There's also no word on whether anybody suffered serious injuries.

The senseless violence marred what should have been a celebratory day in Miami. After defeating their AFC East foe, the Dolphins are the AFC's only undefeated team remaining.