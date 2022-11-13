Look: Wild Derek Carr Quarterback Rumor Shot Down

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No, the Las Vegas Raiders will not be moving on from Derek Carr at quarterback.

A report surfaced earlier on Sunday, suggesting that the Raiders are ready to move on from Carr and target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

That seems unlikely, considering Davante Adams chose to play in Las Vegas so he could team up with Carr. Now, it's been shot down.

"Who the f@$# Is Michael Balko, and no we haven't made any decision to move on from Carr or who we're selecting in the draft. We're still months from stacking our board," a Raiders source told Benjamin Allbright.

A lot of quarterback rumors can swirl on social media throughout the NFL season.

However, this one has rightfully been immediately shot down on Sunday.