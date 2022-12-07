Look: Woman Linked To Aaron Rodgers Shares Racy Photo

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's unclear if Aaron Rodgers is back on the dating market, but he sparked some speculation on Friday night.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback once again sat next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, at a game on Friday evening.

Rodgers, who owns part of the team, has sat next to Edens before. But this time, the internet was speculating about potential dating rumors.

Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens, has a pretty sizable following on social media.

She first went viral during the NBA Draft Lottery several years ago. She's shared some viral photos on her Instagram account over the years, as well.

If Edens is looking for more eyeballs on her social media accounts, a relationship with Rodgers would certainly do just that.

Rodgers has constantly set social media ablaze with his dating pursuits, from Danica Patrick to Shailene Woodley to a woman named "Blu."

If anything is happening between Aaron and Mallory, we wish them all the best.