Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp.

The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez.

Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

Perez will join the Rams for training camp next week.

Here's more on the Rams' training camp details, via TheRams.com:

Coaches will report to Training Camp on Friday, July 22 and players will report the following day on Saturday, July 23 at the VEA Newport Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

The team will host four practices that are closed to the public but open to media from Sunday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 27th at 12:30 p.m. PT. No practices will be held at UC Irvine on Thursday (July 28), Tuesday (August 2) and Sunday (August 7). The Rams will conclude Training Camp following practice on Wednesday, August 10th.

Practice times listed above include 30-minute stretch and special teams sessions prior to each practice start time and each practice will begin with a walk-thru period. Weekly media schedules will be provided days leading up to Training Camp and information about Training Camp theme days and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

The Rams' quarterbacks unit appears set.