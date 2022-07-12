Louis Riddick Reacts To ESPN Broadcasting Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Last year, Louis Riddick was a member of ESPN's A-team for Monday Night Football.

Since then, the Worldwide Leader hired the iconic duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to take over. It's one of the strongest commentating duos ESPN has had in years.

Riddick, meanwhile, won't be going far.

ESPN announced this Tuesday that Riddick will continue his work with Brian Griese, Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge to call multiple NFL games this upcoming season.

ESPN’s Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts), along with Laura Rutledge (reporter), will broadcast multiple NFL games during the 2022 NFL season as ESPN’s NFL portfolio grows to 21 regular season matchups, the most in the network’s history. The enhanced slate includes three occurrences where ESPN will produce multiple games in the same week, including the debut of multiple Monday Night Football games on the same night (Week 2) and the first ESPN+ exclusive contest (Week 8). ESPN’s regular season will conclude, once again, with an NFL on ESPN: Doubleheader Saturday (Week 18).

Riddick is counting down the days until the start of the 2022 season.

"Love the game of football. This is going to be fun. LFG!!!," he said.

The 2022 season begins on Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.