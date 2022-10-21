BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain. Although he reportedly plans to return this Monday night, he's yet to take a major leap in practice.

According to the team's injury report, Jones remained a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Jones was also a limited practice participant last week before sitting out New England's Week 6 shutout over the Cleveland Browns. While fans are torn over the significance, the development isn't a strong harbinger of Jones starting against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

The extra day could give Jones a better chance to get ready in time for the Week 7 encounter. Yet it's hard to imagine New England rushing back the second-year quarterback given Bailey Zappe's success.

Making his NFL debut off the bench in Week 4, the fourth-round pick took the Patriots into overtime against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He's since led them to two victories in as many starts, during which he completed 41 of 55 pass attempts for 497 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick.

Jones, on the other hand, threw five interceptions in three games before getting hurt.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe said Jones will start once he's healthy enough, but Zappe's success could at least allow the Patriots to exude more caution.