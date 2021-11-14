Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Enjoying Sunday’s Game

Have a day, Mac Jones.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback is having the best game of his season on Sunday afternoon. Jones and the Patriots are having their way against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

It’s Patriots 21, Browns 7 late in the first half.

Jones, a first round pick out of Alabama, has been sensational. He’s thrown for 2 touchdowns and 135 yards on nearly perfect passing. Jones has completed 13 of his first 14 passes.

Mac Jones right now: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2021

Jones is putting on quite a show in front of his friends and family.

Sophie Scott, the girlfriend of the New England Patriots quarterback, had some friends and family members in town for Sunday’s game. She took to her Instagram Story prior to kickoff, showing off her special Mac Jones-themed outfit.

Jones and Scott met during their time together at the University of Alabama. They currently live together in the New England area.

The Patriots and the Browns are playing on CBS.