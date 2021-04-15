Believe it or not, Mac Jones has drawn comparisons to Tom Brady leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. No, we’re not kidding.

Draft expert Mel Kiper didn’t go as far to say Jones is the next Brady, but he did compare the two during a media conference call on Thursday.

“You can say super-super intelligent, super-super accurate, super competitive, then that’s all the things that allowed Tom Brady to be successful,” Kiper said on Thursday, via the Mercury News. “That’s not saying he’s going to be Tom Brady-successful. And that’s not saying he’s going to be Tom Brady.”

Having to hear your name compared to Brady is tough in and of itself, but Jones is embracing certain aspects of the comparison. He isn’t a freak athlete and doesn’t even look like an NFL quarterback off the field, much like Brady didn’t when he first entered the league. But Jones’ competitive spirit is similar to the Buccaneers quarterback.

“I don’t like to compare myself to him, I’ve got a long way to go,” Jones told Kirk Herbstreit in an interview on ESPN, via Pro Football Talk. “But coming out of college it was, doesn’t have arm strength, can’t throw a spiral, can’t move. I can do that stuff, but it’s more like the intangible stuff. . . . He’s got the fire still, and that’s why he’s so good.”

There’s one massive difference between Mac Jones and Tom Brady: Jones is going to be a first-round pick.

Brady, of course, was infamously selected in the sixth round in the 2000 NFL Draft. Seven Super Bowl wins later, he’s proved his doubters wrong.

Jones can too later this year when he takes to the NFL field for the first time.