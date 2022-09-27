Mac Jones Is Reportedly Seeking Second Opinion On Injury

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mac Jones is expected to miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain that typically leads to surgery.

Despite the discouraging news, reported Monday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots quarterback is still weighing his options.

Per NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jones is seeking a second opinion from Dr. Martin O'Malley. The Brooklyn Nets team doctor performed Kevin Durant's Achilles surgery in 2019 and operated on Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson's ankle last month.

Jones suffered what was described as a severe high ankle sprain at the end of Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year pro has 786 passing yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions this season.

Via ESPN's Mike Reiss, Jones said he's "just going to take it day by day" and deferred other injury inquiries to head coach Bill Belichick.

Regardless of their decision regarding surgery, it looks increasingly likely that Jones won't be available when the Patriots play the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. They could turn to longtime reserve Brian Hoyer or rookie Bailey Zappe.