Mac Jones 'Likely' To Miss Multiple Games: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will likely go into October without Mac Jones under center.

The second-year quarterback suffered a "severe high ankle sprain" during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones is expected to miss "multiple games."

While it's unclear if Jones will undergo surgery, Schefter said many players with the same injury have gone under the knife.

It's a brutal blow for the Patriots, who will likely turn to veteran Brian Hoyer barring an outside addition. Some fans brought up Gardner Minshew or a reunion with Cam Newton, but others think New England might as well play rookie Baily Zappe.

Zappe broke an FBS record when throwing 62 passing touchdowns for Western Kentucky last season. Despite drafting Jones in the first round last year, the Patriots spent a fourth on Zappe in April.

It appears Bill Belichick must choose a replacement to go into Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Even with Jones leading the way, the team scored 50 points through three games without an official offensive coordinator.

A lengthy absence for Jones could lead to New England's second losing season in the last 20 years.