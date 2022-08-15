Mac Jones Ranked Ahead Of Kirk Cousins: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The NFL's annual ranking of the top 100 players in the league is being released on Sunday night.

The rankings, voted on by the players, always stir up some good debates.

This year, the debating at the bottom of the list will likely center on two quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins was ranked No. 99, while Mac Jones came in at No. 85.

Would you really take Jones over Cousins right now?

Cousins threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year. Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Perhaps NFL players are anticipating a big jump for Jones...

NFL fans aren't happy with the ranking.

"There is no world where Mac Jones is better than Kirk Cousins. NFL 100 is a joke," one fan wrote.

"Ngl putting Mac Jones over Kirk Cousins is insane tbh," another fan added.

"I’m not a Kirk Cousins lover, but Mac Jones being 14 spots higher than him on the top 100 list? Nah man. That’s some disrespectful stuff right there," one fan added.

"Apparently Mac Jones is better than Kirk Cousins. The NFL 100 is cooked," one fan added.

Where would you rank Jones and Cousins?