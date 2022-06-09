Mac Jones Reveals Bill Belichick's Role With Offense

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick remains coy about who will call plays for the New England Patriots' offense this season.

While former head coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are expected to fill the void left behind by former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, it appears Belichick is also giving more attention to the unit.

When speaking to reporters Thursday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons), quarterback Mac Jones said the 70-year-old has taken a "hands on" approach with the offense this offseason.

"Last year, he was more with the defense and stuff," Jones said. "But now it’s like, ‘OK, let me show you this.’ And he’s kind of coaching us and coaching the running backs in that drill on the way that they need to get through the line of scrimmage. So he’s very hands on, and I feel like we’ve made a lot of growth together as an offensive unit with him."

Jones even took snaps from Belichick, which the second-year pro described as "fun for me." The 23-year-old said he has plenty of information to absorb from Bill Belichick, who's entering his 23rd season as New England's head coach.

"He’s seen the most amount of football of any of our coaches. He’s seen defense, offense, and special teams so having his input is always going to be very beneficial to me because he knows what puts stress on the defense," Jones said. "And now with him being very hands on, he knows how we can stress the defense and how it’s going to play into our hand."

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, play-calling duties are "trending in Patricia’s direction." But perhaps Belichick is planning to make a larger imprint on the offense this season.