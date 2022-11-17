Mac Jones Reveals How He Spent His Bye Week

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Mac Jones will attempt to repair an underwhelming second season when the New England Patriots return from their Week 10 bye.

During Wednesday's press conference (h/t NESN's Zack Cox), the quarterback said he used the time off to conduct a "full audit" of his game.

“I think a lot of us are working on different things every day, and the bye week’s a great time to do that,” the second-year quarterback said Wednesday. “So for me, just making sure my feet and eyes are in the right place and continue to go through my reads and continue to improve in the weight room, nutrition, all that stuff. It’s a full audit of yourself, I guess you could call it. Kind of look at yourself and see what you can do better."

After a solid rookie season, Jones has thrown four touchdowns and seven interceptions. His quarterback rating has slid from 92.5 to 76.0.

Cox noted that New England's offense has dipped into the bottom 12 of multiple significant categories.

Upon returning from a leg injury that sidelined him for three games, Jones got benched for rookie Bailey Zappe in Week 7's Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears. However, he played the entirety of back-to-back wins before New England's bye.

That includes a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets, whom Jones and Co. will play again on Sunday. Jones settled for 194 passing yards and got sacked six times, but the Pats salvaged a victory with three interceptions.

Although all four AFC East teams would make the playoffs if the season ended today, New England could lose the final spot with a Week 11 loss.

The Patriots haven't defeated a team with a winning record beyond the Jets this season, but that must change to reach the postseason. After Sunday's rematch with Gang Green, they play the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving and their first of two matchups with the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Hopefully Jones' audit yields better results in the passing game.