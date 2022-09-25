Mac Jones 'Screaming In Pain' Following Awful Injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mac Jones could be out for a while.

The New England Patriots second-year quarterback suffered an apparent leg injury in the second half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to reports from the game, Jones was "screaming in pain" as he was helped off the field and into the locker room on Sunday afternoon.

"Mac Jones carried down stairs to locker room screaming in pain," Greg A. Bedard tweeted.

That sounds pretty bad.

The Patriots fell to the Ravens, 37-26, on Sunday afternoon, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

"Mac Jones throws a later interception and then hobbles off in what looks to be a ton of pain. He skipped off the field without putting weight on his left leg," ESPN's Field Yates reported.

The Patriots will likely have an update on Jones' status following this afternoon's game.

Hopefully the injury isn't as bad as it sounds.