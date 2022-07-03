Mac Jones Workout Photo Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Mac Jones will look to build on a strong rookie year in 2022. From the looks of it, the New England Patriots quarterback will enter his second NFL season in better shape.

As captured by Courtney Fallon, Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, posted a photo of the sweaty quarterback flexing following a workout. He looks much more toned with added muscle compared to his physique out of Alabama.

Patriots fans responded to seeing a shredded Jones, which they hopes bodes well for the 23-year-old.

In a crowded class of rookie quarterbacks, Jones made the best first impression. He led New England back into the playoffs by tallying 3,801 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with a 92.5 quarterback rating.

Patriots fans know better than anyone that a quarterback can improve their strength and conditioning after college. Perhaps Jones has spent the offseason eating avocado ice cream.

Whatever he's doing is working. Now he'll have to translate those gains to success on the gridiron.