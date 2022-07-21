Madden Cornerback Ratings Are Out: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after breaking up a pass against Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

It's that time of year again - the newest Madden position ratings are out.

This Thursday, fans are debating the latest Madden cornerback ratings.

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey tops the list with a 98 overall rating. He's following by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (94) and Tre'Davious White (93).

"Top CB ratings in Madden NFL 23: Jalen Ramsey: 98 Jaire Alexander: 94 Tre'Davious White: 93 Darius Slay: 92 Denzel Ward: 92 Marshon Lattimore: 91 Stephon Gilmore: 91 JC Jackson: 90 Marlon Humphrey: 90 AJ Terrell: 89 Kendall Fuller: 89 Xavien Howard: 89," wrote Ari Meirov.

Surprisingly, Trevon Diggs didn't even make the cut.

Cowboys fans are pretty furious.

"The trevon diggs disrespect is insane," a fan wrote.

"Thank the lord Madden didn’t overrate Trevon Diggs," one fan replied.

"Trevon Diggs is an 84 in Madden 23. Aye son, I'm not buying this game lmaooooo," another Cowboys fan said.

"Trevon Diggs is a 84 overall in Madden 23," The Star Vision wrote.

What are your thoughts on the latest Madden 23 ratings?