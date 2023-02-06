Madden NFL 23 Releases Official Super Bowl Prediction

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden wearing his Hall of Fame Jacket speaks to the fans during the un vailing of the Hall of Fame busts for former Raider and teammate Ken Stabler at halftime of an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

EA Sports' Madden NFL 23 has released its official prediction for the Super Bowl.

The NFL video game has simulated the upcoming Super Bowl, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Madden NFL 23 has the Eagles winning.

"Madden NFL 23's official simulation is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to pull away in the second half and handle the Chiefs 31-17," ESPN writes.

"Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player in the simulation, completed 26 of 33 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 88 yards and another touchdown."

The video game correctly predicted a previous Super Bowl, taking the Chiefs to beat the 49ers.

However, it got two Super Bowls wrong before that.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.