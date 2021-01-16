Major Changes Reportedly Coming To 2021 NFL Scouting Combine

Each year, draft hopefuls head to the NFL Scouting Combine with the intention of showing off their skillset prior to the league’s draft. The event can reveal tendencies, natural talents, and personalities as the young players prepare to make the move to the pros.

But like most gatherings over the past 10 months, the 2021 NFL Combine will likely look different than prior years. In fact, it might not look like the traditional event at all.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the NFL plans to implement a plethora of changes for this spring’s upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. As COVID-19 cases skyrocket around the country, the league hopes to give players a chance to showcase their skills in a safe manner. League officials met on Friday to discuss particulars that are expected to be finalized this upcoming week.

Chief among the changes, will be a system of regionalized medical checks. The NFL will likely host these evaluations at certain hospitals close to where players are preparing for the 2021 Draft. This would give teams an opportunity to complete full medical examinations, without having to be in one centralized location.

A second major proposal centered around creating more formalized pro days. Rather than having small gatherings set to showcase just a few players on campus, team and league officials hope to standardize such events.

According to Breer, the league also plans to conduct zoom interviews, similar to what was done before last year’s draft. Teams could meet with potential prospects face-to-face, but virtually for safety.

The NFL Combine won't go on as scheduled, per sources. And chances are, what teams will get in its place will look VERY different. Regional medical checks. Formalized Pro Days. Zoom interviews. League set to finalize plans this week. More here. ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/SGADlVDy24 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2021

None of these changes to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine are particularly surprising giving the current situation. The NFL clearly wants to give teams opportunities to evaluate players without a central meeting. With these proposed measures, prospects and organizations should be able to do so in a safer manner.

All that’s left to do is lock in the changes. With the draft season quickly approaching, it shouldn’t be long until teams and prospects can get the process rolling.