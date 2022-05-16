Major Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: Fans React

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Over the years, NFL fans have complained about the quality of ESPN's Monday Night Football schedule.

Compared to what we get on NBC's Sunday Night Football or FOX/CBS's late-afternoon window, the ESPN Monday Night Football matchups often seem less significant.

That should change moving forward, though.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that major changes will be coming to the schedule beginning in 2023.

"Starting in 2023, ESPN’s Monday Night Football finally will include flex scheduling from Weeks 14-18, and also will feature three Monday Night Football doubleheaders, per the NFL’s V.P. of broadcast scheduling, Mike North," he reports.

Schedule changes, plus the addition of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, should provide a huge boost for the broadcast.

Fans are excited.

"Interesting how much better the games get when you guys finally decided to get a decent announcing team," one fan wrote.

"Love me some MNF double headers," one fan added on Twitter.

Of course, this could prevent for traveling challenges for the fan bases flexed to the Monday night game.

"What about the traveling fans? Go from Sun at 1 to Mon night. 2 extra hotel nights and a flight change. Haven't even gotten to 2 extra days off work," one fan wondered.

"This is a terrible idea for people who want to travel to away games and plan early," one fan added.

Unfortunately, those fans will just have to deal with it. Flex scheduling allows networks to air better, more intriguing games in the premier TV slots.