Malcolm Butler Finalizes His NFL Free Agency Decision

Defensive back Malcolm Butler, the star of Super Bowl XLIX, is no longer a free agent. The veteran corner has made a decision as to where he’ll be playing football this upcoming season.

The Tennessee Titans released Butler earlier this month, making him a free agent in the process. He spent a total of three years in Tennessee after playing the first four seasons of his NFL career in New England.

For the first time in his career, Butler is heading to the NFC. The 31-year-old has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Interestingly enough, that means he’ll now play his home games at State Farm Stadium, the same place he picked off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal-line to help the New England Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX.

New Cardinals’ CB Malcolm Butler now will play his home games at State Farm Stadium. The first time he played there – then known as University of Phoenix Stadium – he recorded the most well-known interception in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/niyy8Yz5NP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021

Butler joins star defensive end J.J. Watt in Arizona as the Cardinals look to make some noise in the NFC this upcoming season.

Malcolm Butler is signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal, per @TomPelissero Butler: 74.5 PFF Grade in 2020 (14th) pic.twitter.com/n4pDDYbtbo — PFF (@PFF) March 25, 2021

Malcolm Butler had his best-ever statistical season last year, totaling 100 tackles and four picks. Better yet, he didn’t miss a game, which at his age is uncommon.

The former Super Bowl star will now become Arizona’s top cornerback. He should prove critical in helping the Cardinals try and win the NFC West, battling against the likes of the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The NFC West will be the most competitive division in football this upcoming season. The Cardinals, who finished last in 2020, have a chance to reverse their fortune and win the division in 2021.