A veteran corner is reportedly looking to make a comeback in the NFL after retiring before the 2021 season.

Former Arizona Cardinals corner Malcolm Butler decided to retire ahead of the 2021 season. Just 31 years old, the former New England Patriots star is reportedly considering a comeback.

“The Arizona Cardinals have released CB Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list, per the wire,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “Will be interesting, especially if he wants to return. Had heard he’s considering it.”

It didn’t take long for the football world to react to the news.

“Butler has been working out diligently. Would expect a return,” NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi said.

More than one fan has brought up the possibility of Butler re-signing with the New England Patriots.

“I think a possible Patriots reunion could make a lot of sense if he’s willing to come back. I know it didn’t end off on a great note with the Super Bowl benching, but the Patriots need CB depth. It helps to bring someone in familiar with the system,” one fan said.

I think a possible #Patriots reunion could make a lot of sense if he’s willing to come back. I know it didn’t end off on a great note with the Super Bowl benching, but the #Patriots need CB depth. It helps to bring someone in familiar with the system.#NFL | #ForeverNE https://t.co/Z5ZUdDRdQW — Brandon Carr (@bcarr_13) February 17, 2022

One Patriots reporter hopes Butler goes back to New England.

“I would approve,” the reporter said.

There are plenty of teams in the league that could use a veteran presence in the defensive backfield. If Butler wants to find a new home, he shouldn’t have any trouble doing so.

Where will he land next?