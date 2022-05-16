Malik Willis Made His Opinion On Ryan Tannehill Very Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill drew criticism for saying he wouldn't "mentor" rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

But the Tennessee Titans first-year quarterback has made it clear that Tannehill is a good dude.

Speaking to the media last week, Willis explained that Tannehill's comments were overblown.

Willis said that Tannehill is a "good dude."

"We chopped it up. It was never anything negative," Willis said, via ESPN. "Ryan's a good dude. Everything is cool. He had us over [to] the house the other day and gave us a little bit of game regarding what comes with this process."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't seem to have a problem with what Tannehill said, either.

"He was genuine, he was authentic. Everybody here knows he's a great teammate. That (mentoring) is not his job. His job is to prepare to help us win a bunch of games and be a great teammate and help out. That was not any sort of an issue for me," Vrabel said.