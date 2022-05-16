Malik Willis Made His Opinion On Ryan Tannehill Very Clear
Ryan Tannehill drew criticism for saying he wouldn't "mentor" rookie quarterback Malik Willis.
But the Tennessee Titans first-year quarterback has made it clear that Tannehill is a good dude.
Speaking to the media last week, Willis explained that Tannehill's comments were overblown.
Willis said that Tannehill is a "good dude."
"We chopped it up. It was never anything negative," Willis said, via ESPN. "Ryan's a good dude. Everything is cool. He had us over [to] the house the other day and gave us a little bit of game regarding what comes with this process."
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't seem to have a problem with what Tannehill said, either.
"He was genuine, he was authentic. Everybody here knows he's a great teammate. That (mentoring) is not his job. His job is to prepare to help us win a bunch of games and be a great teammate and help out. That was not any sort of an issue for me," Vrabel said.