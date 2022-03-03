Malik Willis’ Official Wonderlic Score Is Reportedly Out

Two months ago, a report emerged suggesting the NFL combine would be getting rid of one of its more controversial tests: the Wonderlic.

“The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement,” a report from the Associated Press said.

Well, two months later, with the NFL combine in full swing, that report appears to have been false. On Thursday afternoon, the Wonderlic score for one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft emerged.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, former Liberty standout Malik Willis scored a 32 on the test.

“On the QB interviews, how Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis have both stood out and why Willis’ brain (with an impressive 32 on the Wonderlic Test) has made an impression,” Rapoport said.

From NFL Now: On the QB interviews, how Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis have both stood out and why Willis' brain (with an impressive 32 on the Wonderlic Test) has made an impression. pic.twitter.com/YbMsFJfJzT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2022

Willis is one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft this year. He and former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett are expected to be the first two quarterbacks off the board in late April.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly love what they’ve seen from Willis. However, he might not be on the board when the Steelers walk to the podium with the No. 20 overall pick.

Plenty of other teams like the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders could all take a quarterback.

Where will Willis land?